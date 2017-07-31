Drake’s Dad is the Most Interesting Man in Drake’s Whiskey Ad

WHO: Virginia Black, Drake, Director X

???? @virginiablackwhiskey A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 28, 2017 at 9:13pm PDT

WHY WE CARE: It’s worth taking note anytime one of the world’s biggest music artists stars in a commercial campaign, let alone one for a brand he holds an ownership stake in.

Here, Drizzy calls out Dos Equis’ Most Interesting Man in The World, before using his own dad to deliver some Most Interesting-style quips. The spots take on a decidedly 70s vibe, which is appropriate given the whiskey’s bottle looks like something you would’ve splashed Sex Panther out of 40 years ago.

⛷ @virginiablackwhiskey A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jul 28, 2017 at 9:12pm PDT

Drake’s business partner Brent Hocking recently told The Globe and Mail (paywall) the brand strategy revolves around cutting out some of the pretentiousness often found in booze marketing. “People are just taking themselves too seriously,” Hocking said. “If you go to any whiskey website, it’s a bunch of old men in the back woods. It looks like The Blair Witch Project. Look at the Matthew McConaughey commercials for Wild Turkey. No hash on them, but we wanted to make it more relaxed. this is easy to drink, you don’t have to be in a special club. we’re just having a good time.”