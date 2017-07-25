I’ll pay extra if Lyft takes me to good tacos instead of Taco Bell

Word comes today that Lyft has partnered with Taco Bell on a new “ taco mode ,” which, to quote a blog post about the pact, “brings to life a first-of-its-kind offering . . . that will delight consumers by bringing them to a Taco Bell drive-thru in a Lyft ride.” It’s being tested out in California’s Orange County for a few days starting Thursday, and again in August, and then will be rolled out nationally next year.

Here’s the thing: I don’t care how late it is, or how hungry I am. I’m not going to be delighted by having my ride home interrupted by swinging through Taco Bell, even if the visit comes with a free Doritos Locos Taco (which it does). I’m sure there are people for whom this will seem like a great idea. I am not one of them. Sorry, but maybe it’s the fact that I’ve lived in or near San Francisco most of my life, and have had easy access to actual, you know, good tacos. But, hey, Lyft, if my ride takes a detour to La Taqueria, I’ll be happy to pay more. Take me to Taco Bell, though, and I’m switching to Uber.