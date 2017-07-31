This Payment Card Shows You How Much Money You Have As You’re Spending

Why do roughly two-thirds of Americans live paycheck to paycheck? How do half of all households not use budgets at all? Why are late fees a continued burden on people’s monthly expenses?

Will Tucker-Ray and several colleagues at Ideas42, a nonprofit behavioral design firm, pondered these questions and many more late one night in 2012, while researching what policies or practices might improve personal and consumer finance decisions. Their zaniest solution was also their best. “Somebody said, ‘What if you just had a fuel gauge on the credit card itself, like, it just told you how much you had left.”

It took a few years, but the company has finally built it—or at least a prototype. Feedback Card is a credit-card-shaped device with a built in display window. It syncs with a related phone app that converts your bank account information into a more understandable display, allowing them to mark recurring incoming and outgoing transactions, like when paychecks hit versus the money getting pulled for rent, utilities, a car payment, or some TV streaming subscription.

Take a look, set your savings goal, and load your account information onto to card to go buy stuff. Before or after each purchase, you can press a little on-card button, and it’ll flash how much of your daily, weekly, or monthly allowance you have left to spend. That info is updated in real time by just tapping the card to your phone. You can also link multiple cards for purchases.

“Personal finance is a challenge that we see out in the world, that we see in America, and certainly one that that even we see internally with our own team where it’s just not very enjoyable [to do],” says Tucker-Ray, a manager director at Ideas42 and the leader of this project.

For instance, the average American today has between seven to 10 recurring bills, often coming at different times of the month. At the same time, many common bank or credit card financial tracking services break out spending habits by sector (food, recreation, bills), which isn’t easy or practical to use. “It’s very difficult for people to quickly at a glance know what their financial situation is,” Tucker-Ray says.

Recent scientific research shows that improving people’s understanding of their day-to-day financial situation may well lead to behavioral change. According to the Journal of Consumer Policy, credit card users suffer from what’s been dubbed “imperfect recall,” often underestimating how much they’re really spending when they can’t see the money going out. In one experiment, buyers confronted with receipts that showed a running total each successive transaction ended up spending 10% less overall than their peers.