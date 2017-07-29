As Political Uncertainty Around Health Care Mounts, Your Company Needs To Step Up

New Year’s Eve, 2013: I had just returned to New York after living and working for more than a decade abroad in countries with universal health care systems.

Transferred by the company I then worked for to join a then-nascent New York City office, the start date on my American contract was January 1, 2014. This was a problem when the prixe fixe dinner I was enjoying at an East Village restaurant turned out to be contaminated with lobster: I’m highly allergic.

Hours from being eligible for health insurance, I made the risky call to dose myself with Benadryl rather than attempt an ER visit that would cost me thousands of dollars. I lived. But I’ll never forget how astonished and frightened I felt to realize that my access to health care was so tightly linked to my employment.

The number of Americans who get health insurance through their work hovers just above the 50% mark. As long as we keep our jobs, the fight to preserve Obamacare may feel less relevant to those of us who are full-time employed-with-benefits than to folks who don’t have that access—whether that’s because they’re unemployed and disabled, or because they are hired on contracts that don’t offer health benefits.

But for those of us used to being able to walk into a clinic when we’re ill without concern that we’ll be asked for our credit cards before our health is assessed, it’s very disturbing to realize that one bad PowerPoint presentation or an unreasonable line manager could in theory lead to the end of our at-will employment–which in turn could lead to the loss of the benefits that allow us to pay for life-saving treatments.

It’s a lot to think about when you’re preparing a quarterly report.

Getting employers to care about health insurance is not just about altruism. It’s actually good economic practice, because guess what? Ill people can’t work. If your company is young and largely comprised of spry millennials, it may seem like providing them with adequate ping-pong tables and protein-rich snacks is a priority of higher order than making sure that they can go to the doctor when they’re not well. But this is shortsighted. And that’s not just because it underestimates how often people who are seemingly young and healthy may still have a host of reasons why they need to seek (and afford) medical treatment on a regular basis.