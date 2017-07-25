advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Apple appeals to ‘Merica in new Music ad

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

The new Apple Music ad features motorbikes, country music, small-town folk, open fields and open roads, and the flag. The star of the ad is country singer Brantley Gilbert, who narrates an ode to his old hometown and his love of country. The spot debuted Sunday before a Nascar race. Getting the idea? 

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life