Read Steve Jobs’s biting 2010 farewell to Flash

The entire “Thoughts on Flash” essay is still available on Apple‘s website, but here’s an excerpt:

Besides the fact that Flash is closed and proprietary, has major technical drawbacks, and doesn’t support touch-based devices, there is an even more important reason we do not allow Flash on iPhones, iPods, and iPads.

…

We know from painful experience that letting a third-party layer of software come between the platform and the developer ultimately results in sub-standard apps and hinders the enhancement and progress of the platform. If developers grow dependent on third-party development libraries and tools, they can only take advantage of platform enhancements if and when the third party chooses to adopt the new features. We cannot be at the mercy of a third party deciding if and when they will make our enhancements available to our developers.