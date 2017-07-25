advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

John McCain, fresh out of the hospital, casts crucial yes vote in GOP’s Obamacare repeal effort

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

The fight to repeal Obamacare is not over yet, despite recent polls showing a majority of people want the current health care law to stay. Today, the Senate voted to advance a debate to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. It was a close vote, but ultimately a few Republicans who had vowed to vote against it changed course.

Most apparent among them is John McCain, who just announced a brain cancer diagnosis. The Arizona senator returned to Congress specifically to vote for this motion, and voted yes. With the vote tied at 50-50, Vice President Mike Pence delivered the tiebreaker

Following today’s vote, the GOP will begin floor debate and roll out amendments to the Senate’s health care bill. A House version of the bill passed in May.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life