John McCain, fresh out of the hospital, casts crucial yes vote in GOP’s Obamacare repeal effort

The fight to repeal Obamacare is not over yet, despite recent polls showing a majority of people want the current health care law to stay. Today, the Senate voted to advance a debate to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. It was a close vote, but ultimately a few Republicans who had vowed to vote against it changed course .

Most apparent among them is John McCain, who just announced a brain cancer diagnosis. The Arizona senator returned to Congress specifically to vote for this motion, and voted yes. With the vote tied at 50-50, Vice President Mike Pence delivered the tiebreaker.

Following today’s vote, the GOP will begin floor debate and roll out amendments to the Senate’s health care bill. A House version of the bill passed in May.