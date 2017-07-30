How I Use Weekends And Mondays To Stay Productive (And Sane) All Week

In 2014, I was constantly anxious. My business was doing well, but I couldn’t say the same about my mental health. Had you asked my business partners, friends, or peers three years ago, every single one of them would’ve described me as volatile–somebody who couldn’t deal with tense, high-stakes situations. I remember one instance when a vendor was about to deliver some bad news. Evidently aware of my reputation, his first words were, “Don’t freak out, just breathe. Relax.”

Fortunately, I’ve learned how to manage that anxiety and stay collected enough to make smart decisions–not just in difficult circumstances but in ordinary ones, too. And I credit a few weekly habits with helping me make that shift. In fact, it’s what I do on Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays in particular that sets the tone for a productive, minimally stressful workweek.

Weekly Habit #1: Sunday Evening Meal Prep

I cook 14 meals at the beginning of the week, so I don’t have to cook for the rest of it. The extra hour or two this saves me over the course of my workweek gives me an opportunity to relax, watch Netflix, or catch up with friends and family. But meal prepping also helps me automate one area I’ve been focusing on after committing to de-stressing, which is getting healthy.

When you’re an entrepreneur, it’s really easy to disregard your own health; you’re too concerned about things like making payroll, managing clients, hiring, and putting out fires. But in my experience, simply eating well has been one of the best investments I’ve made.

Prepping my meals on Sundays lets me devote more conscious thought to what I put in my body over the course of a hectic workweek. This way, I’m able to avoid afternoon sluggishness and loss of focus. When 3 p.m. comes around and you’re as productive as you were at 10 a.m., you can actually run your business differently (i.e., better). I’ve also noticed that eating well helps my control decision fatigue, particularly when I’m mentally drained toward the evening.

Weekly Habit #2: Saturday Or Sunday Learning Time

Everyone learns differently. For me, I retain the most information by listening, so I’ve started devoting more weekend time to audiobooks. I’d found that I was too busy to do this throughout the week, but I realized continued learning is a crucial way to gain the perspective I need to stay grounded.