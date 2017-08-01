Can Encouraging Breastfeeding Around The World Boost The Global Economy?

China may be a world leader in solar installations, general manufacturing, and overall purchasing power but in another way, too much reliance on modernization is costing it dearly: Not enough mothers are breast feeding anymore.

Just 21% of kids under six months old in the country are being reared exclusively on their mother’s milk, according a recent analysis by Alive & Thrive, a global nonprofit for nutritional health. That’s a problem because not all formulas are good approximates, especially in places with loose label policing. In 2008, 300,000 Chinese babies got sick from tainted formula that contained an unsafe industrial additive called melamine; many developed kidney stones.

On the flip side, breastfeeding might make many children more healthy. Mother’s milk carries antibodies that can battle bacteria and viruses, protecting against issues like diarrhea and pneumonia, either of which can be life threatening for babies. Overall, studies show better outcomes for children who were breastfed longer.

To fix that, the Global Breastfeeding Initiative, a philanthropic coalition that includes the World Health Organization, UNICEF, and 20 related heath and nutrition nonprofits like 1,000 Days and Alive & Thrive, has launched a $5.7 billion fundraising campaign to get more kids back on the nipple. The goal is to convince potential donors, including foundations, various NGOs, and government making health investments, to boost the current rate of those “exclusively breastfeed”–meaning just that and nothing else–for their first six months from 40% to 50% by 2025 by investing things like public health campaigns and prenatal counseling, and better medical facilities with trained staff to encourage the practice.

“We really need to act now to fully realize the benefits of breast feeding,” says France Begin, a senior advisor with UNICEF’s infant and young child nutrition division. “Prioritizing breast feeding will save lives, save money, and will lead to better health and economic outcomes for generations to come.”

When used in tandem with other best breastfeeding practices, like starting suckling within an hour of birth and then staying on mom’s milk for six months, and then continuing once you add other food for about two years, GBI’s proposed target nursing rate would save an estimate 520,000 kids by 2025. By GBI’s estimation, every dollar investment spent on increasing breast feeding rates will generate $35 in future returns across low and middle-income countries, which would see healthier families with increased productivity, ingenuity, and availability to work.

GBI plans to spend that money in several ways, from helping countries introduce legislation and procedures to stop faulty formula ad claims (per an existing International Code of Breast Milk Substitutes) to making sure that health care and maternity centers are more breastfeeding friendly so new moms are encouraged to start (per a set of principles aptly called “Ten Steps of Successful Breastfeeding”).