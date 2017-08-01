Can Encouraging Breastfeeding Around The World Boost The Global Economy?

China may be a world leader in solar installations, general manufacturing, and overall purchasing power but in another way, too much reliance on modernization is costing it dearly: Not enough mothers are breast feeding anymore.

Just 21% of kids under six months old in the country are being reared exclusively on their mother’s milk, according a recent analysis by Alive & Thrive, a global nonprofit for nutritional health. That’s a problem because not all formulas are good approximates, especially in places with loose label policing. In 2008, 300,000 Chinese babies got sick from tainted formula that contained an unsafe industrial additive called melamine; many developed kidney stones.

On the flip side, breastfeeding might make many children more healthy. Mother’s milk carries antibodies that can battle bacteria and viruses, protecting against issues like diarrhea and pneumonia, either of which can be life threatening for babies. Overall, studies show better outcomes for children who were breastfed longer.

In China, the related loss in economic potential and health-related expenses are estimated to cost the country $66 billion annually, over a half-percent of the China’s gross national income. It’s the sort of trend that many of other countries are repeating: Globally, the organization says the world is losing about $300 billion annually from women not breastfeeding. About 820,000 children die from complications of being fed differently.

To fix that, the Global Breastfeeding Collective, a philanthropic coalition that includes the World Health Organization, UNICEF, and 20 related heath and nutrition nonprofits like 1,000 Days and Alive & Thrive, has launched a $5.7 billion fundraising campaign to get more kids back on the nipple. The goal is to convince potential donors, including foundations, various NGOs, and government making health investments, to boost the current rate of those “exclusively breastfeed”–meaning just that and nothing else–for their first six months from 40% to 50% by 2025 by investing things like public health campaigns and prenatal counseling, and better medical facilities with trained staff to encourage the practice.

“We really need to act now to fully realize the benefits of breast feeding,” says France Begin, a senior advisor with UNICEF’s infant and young child nutrition division. “Prioritizing breast feeding will save lives, save money, and will lead to better health and economic outcomes for generations to come.”

This all sounds pretty dire but like many health issues the impact from not breastfeeding is unevenly distributed. The hot zone isn’t really America, where parents who choose not to breastfeed often have access nutritional equivalents that have been safety tested, alongside excellent medical facilities to treat illnesses that are often less common anyway because of better sanitation and hygiene practices. It’s developing world and rapidly industrializing spots where a lack of many of these factors creates a cascading threat.