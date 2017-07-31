Your Career Happiness Might Hinge On How You Define This Word

It wasn’t until my father passed away five years ago that I took a hard look at my corporate career track and decided to change course. I realized that autonomy, flexibility, and spending quality time with people I love mattered more to me than I’d earlier imagined.

I just wish I’d realized that earlier. Most people are coached to ask themselves questions when evaluating job offers that rightly go beyond compensation, touching on work-life balance, office culture, and the like. But that may amount to coming at the problem the wrong way. Instead of evaluating relative aspects of career paths and job opportunities, why not start first with yourself?

Understanding your own motivations and priorities isn’t easy, either, but proactively thinking about how you define one word might prove a good shortcut: “wealth.” Otherwise you might find yourself being forced to rethink that concept anyway–after drifting from what really matters to you, as these three professionals did.

What’s Your Social Life Worth?

Natalie Lesyk started her career by following the money. Growing up, she says, “money was always treated as the axis of personal well-being.” Like a lot of people, she gravitated toward high-paying jobs. “I figured the more I earned, the more motivated I would be to keep working.”

This led Lesyk to take a well-paid global role requiring her to keep odd hours in order to be available to her team in other time zones. “The exact moment when I realized that money no longer equaled wealth was when I missed my best friend’s wedding because of a business trip,” Lesyk recalls. “When she mentioned–not being mad or seemingly upset at all–that she did not even expect me to come, I realized my identity had become linked to my job rather than people I love. In spite of having a large bank account, I was hopelessly poor.”

So Lesyk decided to prioritize work that let her reinvest in her relationships, accepting a job as a marketing manager at the community-building platform Ning, “because the company’s flexible working policy and respect for personal time makes the job truly rewarding,” she says.

“Being in an environment that lets me meet the entire range of my personal needs, interests, and professional aspirations is what truly makes me feel wealthy.”