Report: Lyft is now growing faster than Uber

It’s an understatement to say the last year has been rough for Uber . The company has been mired in multiple scandals, each of which tainted its public image. Conversely, Lyft has kept a relatively low profile, which seems to have helped it better compete with the larger Uber.

In fact, growth for Lyft has been accelerating rapidly, reports Bloomberg. Citing unnamed sources, Bloomberg writes that Lyft’s gross bookings grew by over 25% over this quarter to exceed $1 billion. This is allegedly faster growth than Uber, which reportedly told investors it was in the “mid-teens.”

Of course, Uber is still much bigger than Lyft. Thanks to its international business, the ride-hailing app saw gross bookings exceed $8 billion this past quarter, reports Bloomberg. Still, this Lyft growth will surely be something Uber—which is still looking for a new CEO—will keep tabs on.