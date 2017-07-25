Snopes has already hit its $500k crowdfunding goal

Yesterday, the oft-cited fact-checking website Snopes took to crowdfunding due to a dispute that left it without a steady flow of ad revenue. In a plea to its readers, the site asked people to donate to help keep things afloat as the legal mess gets figured out.

It’s been only a day, and the GoFundMe for Snopes has already exceeded the $500,000 goal. As of the writing of this post, over 18,000 people have helped raise nearly $509,000. The campaign is still roaring on, so it’s anyone’s guess how much the site will be able to raise.