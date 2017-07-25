Microsoft Paint will avoid its brush with death

Yesterday the internet nostalgia machine freaked out when it was reported that Microsoft would soon be killing off its much-mocked Paint program–an app that has been around for 32 years. The news was based on the fact that in the next release of Windows 10, Paint would be moved to the “deprecated” features list, which includes apps that are “not in active development and might be removed in future releases.” But due to yesterday’s outpouring of love–like the kind you suddenly find when you discover your longtime girlfriend is getting ready to walk–for the seemingly doomed app, Microsoft has clarified that Paint will stay around for a bit longer–it just will have a new home. In a blog post, Microsoft revealed: