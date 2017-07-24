Alphabet Q2 profits dinged after hefty EU fine

Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., reported its second-quarter earnings today. The company’s revenue was $26.01 billion for the quarter, up from $21.5 billion last year. However, profits took a hit due to a record $2.74 billion fine the company had to pay European antitrust regulators . Quarterly net income was $3.52 billion, compared to $4.88 billion last year.

Other interesting tidbits from today’s report: Users are clicking on advertisements more. The company reported a 52% gain in the number of paid clicks over last year. However, the cost of those clicks (what an advertiser will pay for them) has dropped 23% from last year. Alphabet employed 75,606 people at the end of the quarter, up from 66,575 last year. Earlier today Alphabet announced it had added Sundar Pichai to its board.