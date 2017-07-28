“Stranger Things 2” Thriller, Gucci Goes Trekkie: The Top 5 Ads Of The Week

What’s the first thing that comes to mind when I say Gucci. High fashion? Low art ? Droptopwop ? Whatever it is, chances are it’s most certainly not Star Trek. And yet, here we are. The brand’s “Fall/Winter 2017” video pays homage to the seminal science fiction show with a retro-futurist lookbook that explores strange new worlds, seeking out new life and new civilizations. Onward!

Netflix “Stranger Things Season 2 Trailer”

What: The newest trailer for Stranger Things season two.

Who: Netflix

Why We Care: First of all, it’s about time we start thinking about the Upside Down again. It’s also about time we get creeped out while having our tender ’80s nostalgia underbelly tickled with things like Ghostbusters Halloween costumes and Dragon’s Lair. But man oh man, setting the whole thing to “Thriller”? YAAAAAAAS.

Apple “The Rock x Siri Dominate The Day”

What: An elaborate new iPhone 7 ad starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

Who: Apple

Why We Care: If there’s one thing The Rock is good at, besides becoming one of the most highly paid actors on the planet, it’s multitasking. The guys stars in movies, TV shows, launches brands, and delivers mini-pep talks to this fans daily via Instagram. Then there’s the whole 2020 thing. Oh, and apparently a four-minute iPhone ad that imagines him in a buddy flick with Siri. Corny? Sure, but it’s also fun and consistent with Apple’s track record of self-depreciating celebrities.