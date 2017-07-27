Kesha Goes Back Into Old Home Movies In New Anti-Nostalgic Music Video

WHO: Director Isaac Ravishankara.

WHY WE CARE: The Kesha comeback continues apace. After a raw deal found her barred by former collaborator Dr. Luke from making new music, the much-missed songstress has been releasing tracks at a rapid clip. Her latest is a breezy track about putting the past in its place, a subject near and dear to her heart following recent traumatic events.

In order to articulate the point, the new video is filled with footage from Kesha’s childhood home movies. (Her mom even gets a co-directing credit!) These scenes are not only interwoven throughout the video, they are recreated by Kesha in the present. It’s a symbolic way of demonstrating that you have to acknowledge your own past before successfully putting it behind you.