7 Times Obama’s Official Photographer Was Trump’s Classiest Troll

Fast Company picked up on photographer Pete Souza’s predilection for popping Trump’s balloons way back in February . Apparently, though, we picked up on it a little too early. Souza has only gotten more brazen since then, and this week contained some of his most blistering burns yet.

Not only has Souza continued his habit of trolling Trump, he’s stayed classy and dignified, embodying Michelle Obama’s much-echoed refrain, “When they go low, we go high.”

I can assure you, POTUS was not telling this Cub Scout and the Boy Scouts who followed about his electoral college victory. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:10pm PDT

First came the above image of an awed-looking boy scout shaking President Obama’s hand. Souza’s post was a response to the flabbergasting speech Donald Trump made at the annual Boy Scout Jamboree, which was alternately political and vulgar–and which included Trump goading the young boys to boo the former president. (An official spokesman for the Boy Scouts has since issued an apology to parents on Trump’s behalf, which is really something if you stop and think about it.)

President Obama standing alongside Attorney General Eric Holder in 2013. A post shared by Pete Souza (@petesouza) on Jul 25, 2017 at 5:31pm PDT

The relationship between Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions has been on the rocks lately. Rather than keep the discord behind closed doors, Trump has aired out the dirty laundry on Twitter, as his wont. In response, Souza put an image on Instagram of Obama standing beside his Attorney General Eric Holder, reminding his followers that any personality clashes they may have had remained in private.