Angelina Jolie’s Casting Strategy Is Either Meaningful Or Exploitative

Angelina Jolie’s upcoming Netflix film First They Killed My Father stands to be her most personal to date. Based on Loung Ung’s memoir of the same name, the film chronicles the Khmer Rouge’s rise to power in Cambodia in 1975 and the mass genocide that followed.

As detailed in her cover story for Vanity Fair, Jolie’s ties to Cambodia started when she picked up Ung’s memoir on a roadside stand while filming Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in the country. Being in Cambodia and reading the atrocities Ung described stirred Jolie to adopt the first of her brood, Maddox, a Cambodian orphan, and compelled her to become one of Hollywood’s most visible and dedicated humanitarians. Suffice it say, Jolie wanted to get First They Killed My Father right, starting with bringing on Cambodian documentarian Rithy Panh as a co-producer and getting the access to actually film in the country. Jolie even tapped Maddox as an executive producer. As for casting the lead role of a five-year-old Ung, Jolie scouted children in slums, orphanages, and circuses and to determine who could deliver the goods on emoting the pain and desperation of such a story–and then the casting directors decided to play a little game:

In order to find their lead, to play young Loung Ung, the casting directors set up a game, rather disturbing in its realism: they put money on the table and asked the child to think of something she needed the money for, and then to snatch it away. The director would pretend to catch the child, and the child would have to come up with a lie. “Srey Moch [the girl ultimately chosen for the part] was the only child that stared at the money for a very, very long time,” Jolie says. “When she was forced to give it back, she became overwhelmed with emotion. All these different things came flooding back.” Jolie then tears up. “When she was asked later what the money was for, she said her grandfather had died, and they didn’t have enough money for a nice funeral.”

Damn.

The lengths the casting directors went to for emotional accuracy are commendable on one hand–on the other, however, it seems a touch scarring. Surely, Jolie would never co-sign something that would hurt a child, especially one tied to a country and a project that’s so close to her. But to reiterate: Damn.

See if the unorthodox casting method paid off in the behind-the-scenes clip below.