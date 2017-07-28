From Office Footwear To Bad Interview Answers: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we identified the common sayings that can make everyone hate working with you, the worst answers people give to job interview questions, and which habits founders should stay away from when they’re pitching investors.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of July 24:

1. Six Words And Phrases That Make Everyone Hate Working With You

Some things are perfectly acceptable to say to your friends, but can diminish your credibility at work without you realizing it. For example, if you’re used to saying “no problem” whenever you’re given a task–you might be giving the impression that the task was an inconvenience in the first place. Similarly, try to limit when you say “can’t” or “hope”–it can sound a little self-defeating to some.

2. These Are The Worst Answers To The Most Common Job Interview Questions

It’s normal to fumble an answer or two during job interviews. After all, interviewing can be one of the most nerve-racking experiences ever. But no matter how anxious you are, there are some things you should never ever utter. This week, we spoke to hiring managers and recruiters to find out the worst they’ve heard from potential candidates. Never say that you want to work at a place just because it has a ping-pong table, and no, being a perfectionist isn’t a weakness.

3. 5 VCs Share The Worst Ways Founders Botch Their Pitches

As a startup founder, one of your most important skills is pitching to venture capitalists. And just like in job interviews, being yourself doesn’t always pay off. This week five VCs shared what makes them instantly pass on deciding to finance a startup. One investor’s tip? Refrain from using cliched–or offensive–business jargon if you’re hoping to have some money come your way.

4. This Is ModCloth’s Plan To Win Over Customers After The Walmart Acquisition

After Walmart acquired ModCloth, many of the indie clothing brand’s customers were quick to bemoan the news. Many wondered whether ModCloth had become just another company chasing a good bottom line. But CEO Matthew Kaness sounds adamant that’s not the case. This week he told Fast Company that Walmart’s financial resources will give ModCloth more leeway to improve the shopping experience and reach customers it couldn’t on its own.

5. Found: Comfortable Sandals That Are Appropriate To Wear To Work

Summer presents sartorial challenges, particularly at work. No one wants to turn up sweaty and smelly after an-hour long commute, but there are comfort and logistical issues to think about when it comes to footwear, too. So Fast Company‘s Liz Segran decided to conduct some tests to see if she could locate sandals that are work-appropriate but don’t sacrifice comfort. Here’s what she found.