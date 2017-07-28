From Office Footwear To Bad Interview Answers: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we identified the common sayings that can make everyone hate working with you, the worst answers people give to job interview questions, and which habits founders should stay away from when they’re pitching investors.

1. Six Words And Phrases That Make Everyone Hate Working With You

Some things are perfectly acceptable to say to your friends, but can diminish your credibility at work without you realizing it. For example, if you’re used to saying “no problem” whenever you’re given a task–you might be giving the impression that the task was an inconvenience in the first place. Similarly, try to limit when you say “can’t” or “hope”–it can sound a little self-defeating to some.

2. These Are The Worst Answers To The Most Common Job Interview Questions

It’s normal to fumble an answer or two during job interviews. After all, interviewing can be one of the most nerve-racking experiences ever. But no matter how anxious you are, there are some things you should never ever utter. This week, we spoke to hiring managers and recruiters to find out the worst they’ve heard from potential candidates. Never say that you want to work at a place just because it has a ping-pong table, and no, being a perfectionist isn’t a weakness.