How To Get Ahead In Your Career When Your Boss Doesn’t Have Time For You

You need feedback and mentoring from your boss to grow and move ahead in your career. But chances are your boss is trying to do less with more and is squeezed for time. Or you might be stuck with either a rock-star supervisor whose time and attention are in demand or someone who just isn’t great at addressing those needs in the first place .

Navigating these tricky situations calls for a combination of flexibility, resourcefulness, and managing your manager, says Amy Cooper Hakim, founder of management consultancy Cooper Strategic Group, and author of Working with Difficult People: Handling the Ten Types of Problem People Without Losing Your Mind. Here is a five-point plan that can help.

Find The Guides

If your boss is too busy for you, it’s time to be on the lookout for every other person who can give you the information you need, says career expert Vicky Oliver, author of Bad Bosses, Crazy Coworkers & Other Office Idiots. Find the office know-it-all, and the person who might have held your job before you and gotten a promotion. You may find other mentors or people who simply know the company ropes and can give you insight and feedback, she says.

“It’s important to be able to cultivate mentors and turn people into mentors who don’t necessarily expect it,” she says. And if you’re new to the role or company, use that to your advantage. You typically have a few months of grace period where people are happy to help out the new person.

Adapt Your Style

You probably got a sense of your boss’s style when you interviewed, Oliver says. Think back: Was your interview succinct and to the point or did you get a window where your supervisor was truly focused on the conversation without interruption. How does she like to communicate—text, email, or Skype? Is his style rapid-fire or thoughtful?

If your boss is pulled in a thousand different directions, constantly asking for advice or reassurance is going to be alienating. And if you have one half hour a week where you get the face-time you need, you’d better be prepared. Think about the time you have and how your boss prefers to interact, then work on asking for what you need accordingly, she says.

Create A Hit List

Keep a running list of questions, concerns, or needs, then ask for exactly what you need to get those needs met, Hakim says.