Trump Takes Victory Lap On Foxconn’s Plans For New U.S. Factory

Donald Trump took credit on Wednesday for a new manufacturing plant that iPhone assembler Foxconn says it plans to build in Wisconsin.

Trump emerged to applause during a White House ceremony after Foxconn chairman Terry Gou—joined by House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), Wisconsin governor Scott Walker, and Vice President Mike Pence—announced his company’s planned $10 billion investment in a new manufacturing plant somewhere in the Badger State.

Wisconsin will give the Taiwan-based company $3 billion in financial incentives to get the plant built, Walker said. The plant is expected to create about 3,000 jobs (paying in excess of $53,000 a year plus benefits), and could create as many as 13,000 jobs in the longer term if all goes well. It will be located “somewhere in southeastern Wisconsin,” but plans for the facility are still “under negotiation,” Trump said.

“This represents the return of LCD [liquid crystal display] manufacturing to the United States,” Trump said. “It has the potential to create many more manufacturing jobs in this country than we have seen in decades.”

Trump pointed out none of this would ever have happened without him.

“I would see Terry and I would say, ‘Terry you have to give us one of those massive places that you do such great work with,'” Trump said of Foxconn’s existing factories. “If I didn’t get elected, he definitely wouldn’t have been spending $10 billion dollars.”

“Terry Gou told me he really believes in America,” Trump added. “He has seen our efforts to remove unnecessary regulations on business; he’s been watching.”