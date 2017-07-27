This Is Why Just Working Harder Won’t Get You That Promotion

Work hard and your dreams will come true, right? That’s a mantra that many people have used to pursue their dreams and bring great things to life .

However, it’s not always a perfect recipe for success. In fact, sometimes working hard can work against you. Here are three reasons your hard work could actually hinder your success:

Problem: You Don’t Take Enough Credit For Your Work

Something awful happens when you get good at what you do: You start to think it’s easier than it is. This variant of impostor syndrome strikes when you take your skills for granted, finish assignments quickly and accurately, and accomplish a ton of work without ever feeling like you’ve done enough. Or worse–while feeling like you don’t deserve credit for getting it done.

Fix it: Stop taking your work for granted. Start a gratitude journal and make time to reflect on all you accomplished each day, even if it seems really basic. This is especially important for positions that don’t produce tangible pieces of work but rather coordinate and communicate at high levels, like account and project management. Without stopping to appreciate how intricate your work really is, you’ll continue to downplay your achievements, and your hard work will feel fruitless.

Problem: You Overwork Yourself

Burnout is real. It stresses you out, costs you money, and damages your health. But ironically, it also dilutes the effectiveness of the hard work you’re doing–which was the cause of the burnout in the first place.

Being truly effective (and not just working hard) is the result of strategic thinking, focus, and carefully applied mental or physical muscle. If you work hard to the point of burnout, you train yourself to value work for work’s sake. You lose the benefits of strategy and focus and weaken your mental or physical muscles in a loop of aimless “hard work.”