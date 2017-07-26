advertisement
“Sex and the City” Star Mario Cantone Graciously Volunteered To Be SNL’s Anthony Scaramucci

He has the right look for the part, and since “SNL” uses a lot of ringers these days, why not Mario Cantone?

Melissa McCarthy as White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer during “Spicer Returns” in Studio 8H on May 13, 2017 [Photo: Will Heath/ courtesy of NBC]
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read

When Sean Spicer resigned last week, America bid farewell to one of its favorite political caricatures: Melissa McCarthy’s Saturday Night Live interpretation. (Good night, sweet prince.) However, just as Spicer was immediately replaced in the White House, SNL may have already found its next great political guest star.

Alec Baldwin as President Donald J. Trump in “Hallelujah Cold Open” in Studio 8H on May 20, 2017 [Photo: Will Heath/ courtesy of NBC]
Comedian and Sex and the City star Mario Cantone graciously volunteered to jump into SNL fray to play new White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci.

Mario Cantone [Photo by: Peter Kramer/ courtesy of NBC]
Cantone has got the look, and he’s got the chops. The only thing standing in the way is the fact that Lorne Michaels historically does not do fan service. When the Twitter hive-mind forcefully selected Rosie O’Donnell to play Steve Bannon earlier this year, and O’Donnell co-signed the movement, their collective dreams were quickly dashed. It’s hard to imagine a similar situation not unfolding here, no matter how great Cantone might be for the role. The cast and writers will have plenty of time to figure out a Scaramucci scheme, though, since the show typically doesn’t start its season until September or October.

Let us know who you’d like to see play Scaramucci on Twitter. Alternately, you can let us know if and why you’re done with the show.

About the author

Joe Berkowitz is a writer and staff editor at Fast Company. His next book, Away with Words, is available June 13th from Harper Perennial.

