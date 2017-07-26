“Sex and the City” Star Mario Cantone Graciously Volunteered To Be SNL’s Anthony Scaramucci

When Sean Spicer resigned last week, America bid farewell to one of its favorite political caricatures: Melissa McCarthy’s Saturday Night Live interpretation. ( Good night, sweet prince. ) However, just as Spicer was immediately replaced in the White House, SNL may have already found its next great political guest star.

Comedian and Sex and the City star Mario Cantone graciously volunteered to jump into SNL fray to play new White House communications director, Anthony Scaramucci.

Cantone has got the look, and he’s got the chops. The only thing standing in the way is the fact that Lorne Michaels historically does not do fan service. When the Twitter hive-mind forcefully selected Rosie O’Donnell to play Steve Bannon earlier this year, and O’Donnell co-signed the movement, their collective dreams were quickly dashed. It’s hard to imagine a similar situation not unfolding here, no matter how great Cantone might be for the role. The cast and writers will have plenty of time to figure out a Scaramucci scheme, though, since the show typically doesn’t start its season until September or October.

