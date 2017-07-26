This Chrome Extension Makes Every Trump Tweet A Little More Honest

Last week, Donald Trump gave an interview to the New York Times–a media outlet whose news, sources say, is fake–and some of his message was lost in translation. Literally. A transcription of the interview contained no less than 15 instances where the stand-in “[garbled]” had to be deployed. However, after digging beneath the surface a little, this intrepid reporter discovered that this was not the first time Donald Trump used words in a way that didn’t fully make sense.

As it turns out, the president’s Twitter account is a post-apocalyptic wasteland, littered with leftover debris from the nuked English language. Some of his words make sense and some do not and none of them seem to be in the right order. Perhaps it might be best, I decided, if Twitter used the same tactic as the New York Times‘ transcriptionist. Alas, such innovations are not in the company’s purview, so I put the question out to some of its users.

Can someone make an app that makes every @realDonaldTrump tweet just say: "[garbled]" — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) July 24, 2017

In short order, a hero heeded the call. Former Bob’s Burgers writer Justin Hook, the guy behind WhatsMyStarbucksName, created a Chrome extension that performs the remarkable service requested.

Trumpspeak is an app that fully understands the needs of the average citizen 2017–specifically, the need to see a more honest representation of the president’s words on Twitter. It joins other great Trump-based innovations of the past year, including the extension that replaces all images of the president with kittens, and RealPressSecBot, which presents Trump’s tweets as official press statements. Obviously, there are many other voices on the platform that could use the same treatment, but for now just this one should go a long way toward making Twitter great again.