How Facebook Used AI To Make The Trippy Effects In This VR Film

When Jérôme Blanquet set out to make his new virtual reality film, Alteration—which, among other things portrays an artificial intelligence diving into a man’s dreams to steal them—he felt strongly that AI should play a big part in the project.

“As a filmmaker, I would like to represent…using AI in the dreams of a human,” Blanquet says. “For me, only AI can represent what AI can [represent] in the human brain.” Alteration, which was launched yesterday for the Oculus Rift and Samsung’s Oculus-powered Gear VR, centers on Alexandro, who volunteers to take part in a dream experiment, unaware that the researchers running it are going to inject, digitize, and take over his subconscious with an AI in the guise of a woman named Elsa. The story progresses through scenes representing Alexandro’s memories, the AI always hovering nearby. His wife, Nadia, who plays a central role in some of those memories, objects to Elsa’s presence, leading Alexandro to pull the plug on the experiment–with disastrous results. Nadia is a painter, and Blanquet wanted to show the crumbling of Alexandro’s subconscious by blending it with the very style of the canvases on the wall of her studio, even as Nadia is slowly absorbed in his dreams and replaced by Elsa. Representing The Alteration The filmmakers’ goal was always to represent that alteration visually and, originally, they thought they would do so using traditional post-production animation tools. But Blanquet knew that AI researchers at Facebook had developed an algorithm for style transfer–the very visual method for recomposing images in the style of other images–he wanted in the film, and wondered if it was possible to incorporate that algorithm into his VR film–“to make real style transfer, with real AI,” says the film’s producer, Antoine Cayrol. “Elsa wanted to take the place of [Alexandro’s] wife, through the style of her paintings,” Blanquet said. “Style transfer is really what we thought makes sense when you look at what’s happening in the story.”

The film’s executive producer, Yelena Rachitsky, who works at Facebook-owned Oculus, which helped fund Alteration, explained that VR was a natural medium for applying style transfer, given that in virtual reality, there’s no limits imposed by reality. And by using the effect, the filmmakers were able to impart the kind of visceral feelings of what it’s like to be an AI, Rachitsky says. “It’s an interesting approach to go through that,” she says, “and it wouldn’t have the same impact if it was a traditional film, because you’re not immersed in it. Things shift and change, but then it kind of captures you all around. It just changes your feeling of what you experience in the space.” Like A Hackathon In the meantime, the folks in the Paris office of Facebook’s AI Research (FAIR) lab were eager to help out, especially since they came aboard before shooting started. Applying style transfer to a VR film was likely something no one had done before, so they wanted to find out if AI-generated imagery could help establish the story in an immersive VR film. One of the best parts of working on Alteration was the brainstorming sessions before filming began, recalls FAIR research scientist Antoine Bordes, since those conversations influenced the direction of the production. “From the beginning of the project, we were involved,” he adds, “showing them what AI was capable of doing.” Befitting Facebook’s involvement, those brainstorming sessions were akin to a hackathon, recalls research scientist Piotr Bojanowski, since there was no guarantee that the filmmakers would be able to incorporate the still-experimental cutting-edge algorithms that came out of the research lab. One particular challenge, recalls Cayrol, is that the style-transfer effects FAIR had developed were known to work on content for mobile phones, and for 4K video, but no one knew if it could be scaled to work on fully immersive scenes like those required for a VR film. Even if it could be scaled, Cayrol says, “would it look good enough for [Blanquet] to put in his movie?”

