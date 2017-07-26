Facebook’s Rumored Smart Speaker Is A Great And Terrible Idea

Yesterday, DigiTimes reported that Facebook is working on an ambient voice device to compete with the likes of the Amazon Echo. This could be a great and/or terrible idea.

We’ve seen smart speakers from an online mega-retailer (Amazon), a search and ad giant (Google), and a couple of consumer devices companies (Apple and Xiaomi). Microsoft, a productivity software company, and Samsung, another consumer devices company, will likely join in with their own ambient voice products.

But the possibility of a smart speaker from the world’s largest social networking company is especially intriguing. In the cases of Amazon, Google, Apple, and Microsoft, it was fairly clear how a smart speaker might complement their core businesses. It was also clear that the smart speaker is a major beachhead in the war of the tech platforms. But why would Facebook want to sell a smart speaker?

Facebook In The Kitchen?

Facebook’s device would be different than most of the other ambient voice devices, DigiTimes reports, in that it has a large 15-inch display (sourced from LG). The device’s large screen may make sense because social network posts are largely visual, with text, photos, and video.

Global Data analyst Avi Greengart stresses that the kitchen counter is an important piece of real estate for tech companies, and that the new Facebook device—if real—might be intended for that space.

“Think Facebook in the kitchen: tasty recipe videos, photos of your niece, upcoming events,” Greengart wrote in an email to Fast Company on Tuesday. “It’s not crazy to think some consumers would welcome it, especially if positioned as a digital picture frame/smart speaker.”

An important caveat here is that the device is just a rumor at this point, and DigiTimes has a mixed track record when it comes to reporting supply-chain rumors. Some never actually come to fruition. A Facebook spokesperson declined to comment: “We don’t have anything to share at this time.”