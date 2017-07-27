I’m Glad I Hired One Of My Startup’s Biggest Skeptics

My startup just welcomed its first-ever hire since our launch, and he is not impressed with us.

He shouldn’t be–we have so much to do to turn our early milestones into sustainable, long-term success. It is a little weird to interview somebody who doesn’t care a whole lot about what you’ve accomplished so far, and doesn’t mind saying so. But even so, I’m glad that our first new team member arrived as one of our biggest skeptics. Here’s why.

You Want Your Earliest Job Applicants To Grill You

Tommy and I were old colleagues and had spoken a few times about UserMuse, so when we sat down to really discuss him coming on board, I felt unusually prepared. He was prepared, too, though, with questions like these:

“How are you engaging the buyers?”

“What percent do you think will never come back?”

“What are the biggest challenges you’re hiding behind the user growth?”

That’s how the conversation went–every business metric or insight I offered was countered by a frank question about why it mattered. The subtext was usually, “Tell me why this isn’t going to fail.” A few times, it was, “Tell me why you aren’t going to give up when things go sideways.”

It felt more like an investor pitch than interviewing a potential hire. Then again, there ideally shouldn’t be much difference between the two when you get right down to it.

Convincing somebody from scratch of the value of a new business shouldn’t be easy. They force you to articulate that in new ways. Sometimes they ask questions for which you have no answers. For founders, this can trigger defensive instincts (“Do you even understand what it took to get to this point?”), but it’s extremely, critically important to fight the urge to push back.