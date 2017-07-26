Three Types Of Employee Recognition That Backfire (And One That Doesn’t)

The saying that people quit their bosses, not their jobs, is basically a cliché, but it rings true for lots of people who’ve left positions they found demotivating, boring, or stressful. It isn’t that employers don’t realize that, though. More often, managers just struggle to recognize their team members in ways that actually do motivate and inspire them.

But doing that first requires steering clear of the recognition tactics that don’t work. These are a few of the more common ones that tend to fall flat, plus one that actually works. Related: 8 Common Ways Companies Screw Up Employee Recognition Stop Handing Out Token Promotions The oldest form of recognition in the book (after a raise or a bonus) is a promotion. When somebody on your team has done a great job and deserves to be rewarded, it’s normal to want to offer a title bump–it feels significant, formal, weighty. But sometimes promotions can have the opposite effect. Carolin Soldo is now a business and marketing coach, but she previously worked in a bank, where she got promoted twice–and both times felt like lip service. “I received a new title, but no additional responsibilities or tasks. I did not have any additional ownership of projects, or any additional staff to manage,” Soldo recalls. “Worst of all, I didn’t receive any additional pay either. The promotion was truly a formality only.” Title changes that don’t come tied to monetary recognition aren’t necessarily ill-advised. But if you can’t offer to tie your team member’s promotion to compensation, you need to deliver some other meaningful, positive change in their work experience. “A change in job title without any actual changes is not motivating for me, and it left me frustrated and disappointed because I felt my talents and abilities were overlooked and wasted,” says Soldo. “People thrive when they feel needed and rewarded in meaningful names. Fancy titles are not among those things.”

Related: Managers, Here’s Why You Keep Promoting The Wrong People Stop Trying To Make Recognition “Fun” Before leaving to start her own company, Leah Andrews remembers really liking her coworkers. “The products and team of people I worked with were amazing, but the culture was really bad,” she says. “Almost everyone was unhappy and felt underappreciated.” Around the holidays, “the company refused to offer anything other than joke awards, because they didn’t want to single anyone out for appreciation,” says Andrews. “Some years we were given a token gift; other years there would be nothing.” Leadership might’ve thought that taking a fun, lighthearted approach to recognition was actually an asset–a sign of a healthy, supportive work culture that knew how to kick back. But in Andrews’s experience, that approach just seemed like an excuse not to take positive feedback seriously. So she left to launch a custom snow-globe business. While her company does fill personal orders, Andrews says her passion is helping others say “thanks” and show their appreciation through one-of-a-kind gifts. She realizes, of course, that a snow globe might not exactly cut it as far as recognition, especially when you’re overdue for a raise and promotion. But she still believes a little thoughtfulness and sincerity can go a long way in many workplace situations where that’s often lacking. “I still have a handwritten note from 17 years ago that I received from a manager. He didn’t need to personally hand it to me, to look like ‘the good guy.’ He just left it there on my desk for me to find,” she says. “It meant so much to me–which is obvious from the fact that I’ve kept it all these years!” Stop Only Praising Outcomes Akshay Nanavati is a former Marine who served in Iraq as a noncommissioned officer in Information Ops, in 2007–8. Nanavati’s job was to train Iraqi police officers in counterinsurgency tactics and to serve as a go-between for Iraqis and Marines to communicate with one another. It was hard work, he recalls. “We weren’t paid a lot of money and we didn’t often hear praise, yet I thrived in that environment because it was a meaningful and purposeful struggle in service of something greater than myself.”

