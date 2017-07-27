Panorama Is Around The Corner: This Week In Music

We’re back! And this week we’re ramping up for our coverage of Goldenvoice’s second-annual Panorama Music Festival in New York City. We’ll be diving into all the festival has to offer over the weekend, so follow along on our Instagram Stories for the behind-the-scenes action, exclusive interviews, and portraits from your favorite acts. In the meantime, you can read up on our coverage from last year’s inaugural festival here .

Last time we had a proper music recommendation post, HAIM had just dropped that new record Something to Tell You. So in order to make up for lost time, here are eleven tracks from my time away that I still vouch for and recommend diving into ears-first.

New Finds from the weeks of 7/14 & 7/21

And since we’re in the Panorama spirit, this week’s Recommendation Playlist features some of the best tracks from the artists performing this year.

1. Frank Ocean – “Solo”

2. Nine Inch Nails – “Somewhat Damaged”

3. Solange – “F.U.B.U”