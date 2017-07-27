Panorama Is Around The Corner: This Week In Music

We’re back! And this week we’re ramping up for our coverage of Goldenvoice’s second-annual Panorama Music Festival in New York City. We’ll be diving into all the festival has to offer over the weekend, so follow along on our Instagram Stories for the behind-the-scenes action, exclusive interviews, and portraits from your favorite acts. In the meantime, you can read up on our coverage from last year’s inaugural festival here .

Last time we had a proper music recommendation post, HAIM had just dropped that new record Something to Tell You. So in order to make up for lost time, here are eleven tracks from my time away that I still vouch for and recommend diving into ears-first.

New Finds from the weeks of 7/14 & 7/21

And since we’re in the Panorama spirit, this week’s Recommendation Playlist features some of the best tracks from the artists performing this year.

1. Frank Ocean – “Solo”

2. Nine Inch Nails – “Somewhat Damaged”

3. Solange – “F.U.B.U”

4. Tame Impala – “The Less I Know The Better”

5. Vince Staples – “Prima Donna”

6. Vance Joy – “Lay It On Me”

7. A Tribe Called Quest – “I Left My Wallet In El Segundo”

8. Bishop Briggs – “Wild Horses”

9. Alt-J – “Tessellate”

10. Tyler, The Creator – “Garden Shed”

11. Mura Masa, and Moses Boyd – “Untitled”

12. Cloud Nothings – “No Sentiment”

13. MGMT – “Time To Pretend”

14. S U R V I V E – “Stranger Things” Theme Song

15. 6Lack – “Ex Calling”

16. Justice – “New Lands”

17. SnakeHips – “All My Friends”

18. Nicolas Jaar – “Fight”

As Trump-elstiltskin continues to spew out yet more hateful things to cause despair and misery amongst the good people, let us turn up the volume and tune that out. Remember that this is the playlist to follow to stay productive. Like Frank Ocean once said in the song “Sunday”: “I’m coming back I gotta handle business.”

See you all next Friday!