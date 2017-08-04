Frank Ocean, Solange, and More: The 2017 Panorama Music Festival in Photos

This past weekend Fast Company went all in on the Panorama Music Festival in New York City.

The Portraits at Panorama Fast Company: How do you handle new ideas?

Bishop Briggs: When someone brings a new idea, I love it so much. I eat it up, I’m hungry for it. I think collaboration and having fresh ideas and sometimes old ideas they make a difference to the room. They can change the direction of a song, and that is something that I am not afraid of, I’m more so excited about. Fast Company: How do you solve creative differences? Vance Joy: When working with a group of people, and there is a difference of opinion that occurs… The best way, for me at least, to handle it is to let that persons idea be fully executed. See their idea out to its end. Then see what you are left working with. Wait for them to get it out then assess it, so you don’t step on anyones toes and reduces the negative energy. Fast Company: What inspires you to make music? Shallou: Natural Beauty inspires me a lot. Nature. I try to create soundscapes to fit outdoors. It’s Atmospheric type of stuff. I evolved from basic bedroom electronic music to incorporating actual instruments to make it as musical as possible. In our latest Spotify sessions, we just added a piano, guitars and full string quartet trying to bring the real instruments back. Fast Company: Any tips for anyone trying to get noticed?

