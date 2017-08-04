Frank Ocean, Solange, and More: The 2017 Panorama Music Festival in Photos

The three-day event on Randall’s Island was entirely filled with music, sensory experiential art installations, trendy food and exclusive merchandise from dozens of amazing performers. Goldenvoice, The organizers of the festival, worked tirelessly to make sure the sophomore edition of Panorama improved upon its predecessor. One of the major criticisms and concerns from concert-goers heard throughout the inaugural festival was that, just like anything else in New York City, the space was too small. The two main stages didn’t seem to be quite as far away from each other as possible, resulting in some sonic overlap. This time, Panorama underwent some careful reorganizing, and even added a fourth stage called “The Point” for up-and-coming artists.

One major mishap on day two: the Floor of the tented-venue dubbed “The Parlor” collapsed during Isaiah Rashad’s performance. The in-demand rapper and Kendrick label mate was tending to the packed crowd and his set was cut short, all of the following scheduled acts were shifted up in times and dates.(The organizers are probably at this moment working on solutions to make sure it doesn’t happen again at Panorama 2018.) Overall the event was a major success and operated smoothly aside from that hiccup, and set a high bar for future festivals.

