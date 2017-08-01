Only In America: You’ll Soon Be Able To Buy Alcohol, Weed, And Maybe Guns From A Vending Machine

Imagine you’re at a football game, parched and in need of a beer but don’t feel like waiting in an interminable line. You will soon be able to open an app, order your beverage of choice, then pick it up at the nearest American Green machine. The app will even tell you the location of the nearest machine—for example, in the main concourse outside section 110. When you get there, you scan your fingerprint, verifying your identity and age, and get your beer.

One of American Green’s machines–“the world’s most sophisticated smart-vending operating system”–could also be located in the lobby of your apartment building, stocked with everything from wine to prescription medicine (which you’d only be able to retrieve with a nod from your doctor, who’d have to be willing to work with the network), saving tenants from having to make a trip to the store.

These new vending machines, from American Green Inc., look less like the glass-front hunks of metal seen in schools and laundromats across the country and more like the check-in kiosks in airports–they have touch-screen interfaces, accept both cash and credit, and can be linked to your bank account. Ease of use is nice, but the real convenient appeal for consumers is that they enable the vending of controlled or age-restricted products, including alcohol, pharmaceuticals, casino chips, emergency pregnancy tests, cannabis, and (seriously) even firearms.

Whether you’re more excited or alarmed, the entrepreneurs behind the patent-protected system promise it’s as safe as it is convenient.

“We’ve added smart technology [to vending machines] and age verification through finger vein recognition,” vice president of automated sales and development Lindel Creed told Fast Company. The vein biometric authentication is more secure than basic fingerprint technology, because the veins are located beneath the skin surface–and as Creed explained, considering the kind of variables that might accompany vending machines filled with guns: “If you cut the finger off, the veins collapse.”

American Green consultant Stephen Shearin says so far only a few users have been invited to test the machines under a trial basis. The system was originally designed for the medical marijuana market, allowing dispensary members to pick up their preferred herbal remedy with a swipe of a finger. Theoretically, the tech could be used to bring any vending machine into the 21st century.

“The technology allows for an entrepreneur or business owner to sell things that have restrictions on them, conveniently and safely. In the gun scenario, you could sign up, complete the 24- or 72-hour waiting period, then make the purchase,” Shearin says. “A better application for firearms would be at a gun range, located outside city limits, not sitting somewhere on Fifth Avenue for someone to take in the subway. In the appropriate place, for the business owner who wanted, we can make sure the right person is getting it.”