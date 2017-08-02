5 Ways To Tell Your Boss No Without Actually Saying No

Managers often ask us to do things we don’t want to: work late, work on a weekend, attend a conference the same weekend we have concert tickets, help a difficult colleague finish a project. While it’s important to be a team player, it’s equally important to stay happy at work.

In fact, it might even be good for your career to occasionally say no, says Suz O’Donnell, founder and CEO of Thrivatize LLC. “You may worry a boss may be mad if you don’t stay late or work over the weekends, but at the end of the day, you are much more innovative and productive when you’ve had some time to relax,” she says.

Most employees worry that setting boundaries gives the impression that they aren’t a dedicated worker, but in reality the opposite is true, O’Donnell says. She recalls a coworker who consistently worked extra hours because he didn’t have pressing weekend plans and it made him feel important. However, his reputation in the office didn’t improve because he worked every weekend. “It made him seem less powerful and more like someone people could push around,” O’Donnell says. In fact, she says, everyone on the team who consistently declined weekend work was promoted, while the coworker who repeatedly put in extra hours didn’t get a promotion. Perhaps, she says, it was because those who took a break came back to work refreshed and ready to produce.

It’s never easy to say no to your boss, but here are five ways to decline work without actually using the word “no.”

Say “Yes, And . . . “

When your boss insists you stay late to finish a report, acknowledge the request, but set boundaries for completing the work, says executive coach Tammy Gooler Loeb. Instead of saying to your boss, “No, but . . . ” trying saying, “Yes, and . . . ” For instance, try saying, “Yes, and I have I commitment tonight that I cannot break. What time do you need it by?” Your boss will know that you heard them and that you’re prepared to help, she says.

Asking for clarification about the deadline can help you understand the urgency of the request and determine if there is a way to empathize and express shared concern, as well as offer an alternative timeline that doesn’t interfere with your plans, says Danielle Beauparlant Moser, talent management principal and practice leader at bltCareers.

Say Yes To Part Of The Request

Maybe your boss is asking to you help with a high-profile project that you’re interested in participating in but don’t want to lead. Then offer to help with a part of the project that you know you can complete within your time constraints, says Michele Mavi, director of recruiting at Atrium Staffing. Mavi recommends saying, “I don’t think I’m the best person at the moment to take on the whole thing because I have [name your other project] taking up all of my attention. However, I’m confident I can analyze the data in a timely fashion if someone else writes the report.”