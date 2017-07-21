Why Telling John McCain To Beat Cancer Feeds A Dangerous GOP Narrative

It’s always hard to find the right thing to say when someone shares frightening health news. The announcement of Senator John McCain’s brain cancer diagnosis this week showed that even the world’s greatest speakers and thinkers can get it wrong.

I’m sure that Barack Obama meant nothing but the best when he tweeted:

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I’ve ever known. Cancer doesn’t know what it’s up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

Obama wasn’t alone: Joe Biden wrote, “You will win this fight, John,” while Hillary Clinton wrote, “John McCain is as tough as they come.”

But positioning cancer as a battle to be won, rather than as an illness, sets up a logical implication that those who die didn’t try hard enough–and that’s a real disservice to people who lose their lives to this terrible disease.

It also has real political implications. Democrats expressing their support for McCain in this way demonstrated implicit support for right-wing narratives of “personal responsibility” that are driving the GOP’s efforts to take health care away from millions of Americans.

Before summer’s out, we’ll repeal/replace Obamacare w/ system based on personal responsibility, free-market competition & state-based reform pic.twitter.com/JzCyxX9kJb — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) June 24, 2017

For me, as for so many other Americans, this rhetoric cuts deep.

My father died of lung cancer three years ago, at the age of 69. He was unlucky enough to develop the disease, despite being a lifelong nonsmoker. Dad’s physical and moral strength isn’t even debatable–but his lung cancer, like McCain’s brain tumor, had a poor prognosis from the time of diagnosis. Like many cancer patients, my dad was eager to explore options for his treatment. He endured chemo for many months. He participated as a subject in drug trials that may have helped to extend his life. He worked for a medical school, which meant that he had good health insurance and exceptional access to innovative and talented practitioners.