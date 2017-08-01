This Is What It Takes To Get A Regular Job After Giving Up On Self-Employment

Osvaldo Ruiz has no trouble recalling how “cutthroat” the mortgage industry was in 2005, and how many “dubious people” were out there hawking mortgages nobody could afford. That’s because it was the year he quit his full-time job in construction “with hopes of becoming a real estate mogul,” a dream that Ruiz sounds glad didn’t pan out in retrospect.

Around a year before the U.S. housing market cratered, dragging the economy down with it, Ruiz moved to Denver “to start over” in software development. Now Shutterstock’s director of engineering, he’s one of countless people in today’s workforce with stretches of self-employment on their resumes–some failed “solopreneurs,” some fed up with the contractor and freelance slog, others wooed by onetime clients–who’ve returned to full-time positions. So Fast Company spoke with several to find out why they ditched their solo gigs and what it took to get hired again.

Show You Can Deliver

“Successful freelancers know how to get shit done and how to convey results,” says Sandra Rand, now vice president of marketing at OrionCKB, a social media advertising firm. “That’s how their work is judged and their pay is justified.”

Rand went solo in November 2010 “to escape a terrible boss” and freelanced for the next five years. In that time she had two children, and before long the freedom that self-employment had earlier seemed to promise began eluding her. “I found the administrative elements [like] invoicing, taxes, time tracking, drafting proposals . . . to be time-consuming and stressful while I was juggling my growing family,” Rand reflects.

“I was only making money if I was sitting in front of a computer producing work,” she points out. “Though I loved my clients and was making great money, the hustle required to be successful equated to time away from my kids and husband.” So she joined OrionCKB full-time in February 2015–and credits that “hustle” with landing her the offer.

“I think any employer who finds freelance work to be a strength knows that, in order to be successful working on your own, you have solid time-management skills, you’re resourceful, have great communication skills, and can prioritize multiple projects and deadlines at once.” Rand adds, “I wouldn’t have been a very good freelancer if I couldn’t produce the results my clients were looking for.”

Solopreneurship Can Be An Asset

Rand says she didn’t have much trouble demonstrating those skills to her now-employer, but it’s hard to know how typical that might be. Last week, one former recruiter who’d left the industry after more than a decade told Fast Company there’s a widespread belief in the talent world that “if you’re self-employed, it’s because you can’t get full-time work.” She even advised former solo workers to “downplay how much you took on in terms of risk or innovation or ability,” warning that hiring managers may see that as a liability.