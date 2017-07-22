Here Are The Trailers You’ve Missed From San Diego Comic-Con So Far

San Diego Comic-Con is in full effect now, which means that the release of trailers, teasers, promos, and activations for your favorite vaguely superheroic/science-fiction/fantastical movies and TV shows has gone from “faucet” to “firehose.” Trying to keep up with all of them is a challenge, so rather than click link after link seeking every extended 19-second clip of footage, we’ve compiled the releases of every new series or movie here for your convenience. We’re still anticipating some heavy-hitters–perhaps Avengers: Infinity War, Justice League, Aquaman, or Marvel’s Punisher–and there’ve been surprises both in what’s been released (Stargate?) and what didn’t make an appearance (Deadpool 2, any new X-Men footage). But scroll on down to see what’s come out so far.

WHAT: The first teaser for the Superman prequel Krypton WHO: Man of Steel screenwriter David Goyer developed the series for SyFy. WHY WE CARE: The most interesting parts of Man of Steel were definitely Russell Crowe’s adventures in the doomed planet of Krypton before he launched his lil’ baby in a rocket to Earth, where he’d grow up to learn from foster dad Kevin Costner that saving people is bad, yet somehow decide to become Superman anyway. Getting a chance to revisit that without any of the Superman baggage sounds like a win-win to us. WHAT: The new trailer for Marvel’s Inhumans

WHO: Game of Thrones villain Iwan Rheon is the most recognizable face as the similarly sociopathic Maximus, brother of Inhuman king Black Bolt, on the ABC series. WHY WE CARE: Marvel’s TV push is out of control right now–between Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and the forthcoming Defenders, Runaways, New Warriors, and Punisher (and honestly, we probably missed one or two), it’s possible to basically make all of your TV-viewing set in the same connected universe. And that doesn’t even count Legion, Gifted, or the other non-Marvel Studios productions hitting airwaves! But how many of those co-star a giant teleporting dog? Point: Inhumans. WHAT: A teaser image for DC Comics’ Doomsday Clock WHO: Writer Geoff Johns and artist Gary Frank bring the title to life. WHY WE CARE: DC made clear during its Rebirth event that it would be utilizing Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ Watchmen characters, which it owns the legal (if not exactly the moral) rights to. The genre-defining ’80s series asked the question “Who Watches The Watchmen,” and now we have an answer: It’s the Justice League! That’s not exactly in the spirit of Moore and Gibbons’ work, but we’ll be damned if we’re not intrigued nonetheless. What is a Jaeger? It's you, times a thousand. Now accepting pilot applications at https://t.co/wmtSHdTiHq. #PacificRimUprising pic.twitter.com/NUaOoRQf8t — Pacific Rim (@PacificRim) July 20, 2017

WHAT: An ARG-style recruitment ad for Pacific Rim: Uprising WHO: John Boyega stars in the 60-second spot. WHY WE CARE: The fact that there’s a sequel to the middling box office film Pacific Rim at all is rather unlikely, and a testament to the fact that enthusiasm can sometimes result in a limited fanbase getting what they want. And Boyega, coming in fresh off of Star Wars, probably helps a bit. Pacific Rim is a blast, though, and the unexpected chance to revisit that universe is one we will seize with both hands. WHAT: The full trailer for Netflix’s Bright WHO: Will Smith and Joel Edgerton star in David Ayer’s $100 million real world-meets-fantasy epic Bright, written by Max Landis.

WHY WE CARE: There’s maybe a 10% chance this thing is good. It’s clearly a heavy-handed racial allegory (in the first clip of the trailer, Smith tells a bunch of gang members–helpfully identified by him as such–that “fairy lives don’t matter” before he smooshes a pixie with a broom) about the challenges of interacting amidst racial differences. To put it mildly, Max Landis is one of the last people who should be penning racial allegories. Also, every movie he’s written since 2012’s Chronicle has lost money and been critically panned, so there’s probably a reason why Bright is on Netflix instead of in theaters. Nonetheless, it’s a fascinating premise–fantasy creatures in contemporary Los Angeles!–and Will Smith is still extremely likable, so maybe this somehow works out? WHAT: The first teaser for Stargate: Origins WHO: The series will premiere on the streaming service Stargate Command. WHY WE CARE: Well, to put it bluntly, we don’t. Stargate is a niche thing with a really passionate fanbase that loves it so much that they’ve literally launched its own streaming channel, complete with a major flagship production, just for those fans. That might be the future of properties like Stargate–it’s just shy of Kickstarter, with investors banking on the idea that there are enough Stargate fanatics out there who will pay for an all-Stargate, all-the-time service with original content that they can make it work. If so, that’ll be good news for fans of any canceled niche property, and that’s why we’re keeping an eye on this one.

WHAT: The new teaser for Netflix’s Defenders WHO: Stan Lee narrates this look at the Marvel series that pairs Luke Cage, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist. WHY WE CARE: Stan Lee is 94-years-old, and hearing him talk about heroism is still thrilling. Combine that with a glimpse at Defenders‘ last lead character–surprise, it’s The Punisher–and there’s a lot to like here. WHAT: The Westworld activation at SDCC WHO: New York agency Campfire created the experience for HBO.

