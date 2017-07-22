Here Are The Trailers You’ve Missed From San Diego Comic-Con So Far

advertisement

San Diego Comic-Con is in full effect now, which means that the release of trailers, teasers, promos, and activations for your favorite vaguely superheroic/science-fiction/fantastical movies and TV shows has gone from “faucet” to “firehose.” Trying to keep up with all of them is a challenge, so rather than click link after link seeking every extended 19-second clip of footage, we’ve compiled the releases of every new series or movie here for your convenience. We’re still anticipating some heavy-hitters–perhaps Avengers: Infinity War, Justice League, Aquaman, or Marvel’s Punisher–and there’ve been surprises both in what’s been released (Stargate?) and what didn’t make an appearance (Deadpool 2, any new X-Men footage). But scroll on down to see what’s come out so far. WHAT: The first teaser for the Superman prequel Krypton WHO: Man of Steel screenwriter David Goyer developed the series for SyFy. WHY WE CARE: The most interesting parts of Man of Steel were definitely Russell Crowe’s adventures in the doomed planet of Krypton before he launched his lil’ baby in a rocket to Earth, where he’d grow up to learn from foster dad Kevin Costner that saving people is bad, yet somehow decide to become Superman anyway. Getting a chance to revisit that without any of the Superman baggage sounds like a win-win to us. WHAT: The new trailer for Marvel’s Inhumans WHO: Game of Thrones villain Iwan Rheon is the most recognizable face as the similarly sociopathic Maximus, brother of Inhuman king Black Bolt, on the ABC series.

WHY WE CARE: Marvel’s TV push is out of control right now–between Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and the forthcoming Defenders, Runaways, New Warriors, and Punisher (and honestly, we probably missed one or two), it’s possible to basically make all of your TV-viewing set in the same connected universe. And that doesn’t even count Legion, Gifted, or the other non-Marvel Studios productions hitting airwaves! But how many of those co-star a giant teleporting dog? Point: Inhumans. WHAT: A teaser image for DC Comics’ Doomsday Clock WHO: Writer Geoff Johns and artist Gary Frank bring the title to life. WHY WE CARE: DC made clear during its Rebirth event that it would be utilizing Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ Watchmen characters, which it owns the legal (if not exactly the moral) rights to. The genre-defining ’80s series asked the question “Who Watches The Watchmen,” and now we have an answer: It’s the Justice League! That’s not exactly in the spirit of Moore and Gibbons’ work, but we’ll be damned if we’re not intrigued nonetheless. What is a Jaeger? It's you, times a thousand. Now accepting pilot applications at https://t.co/wmtSHdTiHq. #PacificRimUprising pic.twitter.com/NUaOoRQf8t — Pacific Rim (@PacificRim) July 20, 2017

WHAT: An ARG-style recruitment ad for Pacific Rim: Uprising WHO: John Boyega stars in the 60-second spot. WHY WE CARE: The fact that there’s a sequel to the middling box office film Pacific Rim at all is rather unlikely, and a testament to the fact that enthusiasm can sometimes result in a limited fanbase getting what they want. And Boyega, coming in fresh off of Star Wars, probably helps a bit. Pacific Rim is a blast, though, and the unexpected chance to revisit that universe is one we will seize with both hands. WHAT: The full trailer for Netflix’s Bright WHO: Will Smith and Joel Edgerton star in David Ayer’s $100 million real world-meets-fantasy epic Bright, written by Max Landis. WHY WE CARE: There’s maybe a 10% chance this thing is good. It’s clearly a heavy-handed racial allegory (in the first clip of the trailer, Smith tells a bunch of gang members–helpfully identified by him as such–that “fairy lives don’t matter” before he smooshes a pixie with a broom) about the challenges of interacting amidst racial differences. To put it mildly, Max Landis is one of the last people who should be penning racial allegories. Also, every movie he’s written since 2012’s Chronicle has lost money and been critically panned, so there’s probably a reason why Bright is on Netflix instead of in theaters. Nonetheless, it’s a fascinating premise–fantasy creatures in contemporary Los Angeles!–and Will Smith is still extremely likable, so maybe this somehow works out?

WHAT: The first teaser for Stargate: Origins WHO: The series will premiere on the streaming service Stargate Command. WHY WE CARE: Well, to put it bluntly, we don’t. Stargate is a niche thing with a really passionate fanbase that loves it so much that they’ve literally launched its own streaming channel, complete with a major flagship production, just for those fans. That might be the future of properties like Stargate–it’s just shy of Kickstarter, with investors banking on the idea that there are enough Stargate fanatics out there who will pay for an all-Stargate, all-the-time service with original content that they can make it work. If so, that’ll be good news for fans of any canceled niche property, and that’s why we’re keeping an eye on this one. WHAT: The new teaser for Netflix’s Defenders WHO: Stan Lee narrates this look at the Marvel series that pairs Luke Cage, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist. WHY WE CARE: Stan Lee is 94-years-old, and hearing him talk about heroism is still thrilling. Combine that with a glimpse at Defenders‘ last lead character–surprise, it’s The Punisher–and there’s a lot to like here.

WHAT: The Westworld activation at SDCC WHO: New York agency Campfire created the experience for HBO. https://youtu.be/phFM3V_dors WHY WE CARE: Westworld was divisive, but a series built around the idea of entering an immersive, first-person world deserves a big-deal SDCC activation, and it sounds like they delivered. The experience is built around actors playing the sort of characters a person would likely find in Westworld, and the props and costumes they offered to visitors was an ARG-style chance to enter Westworld itself, rather than a chance to get a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the show. That’s the sort of creativity we’d like to see at more of these kind of activations, even if there are few properties that lend themselves to it as fully as Westworld does. WHAT: The first trailer for the new season of Walking Dead.

WHO: Series showrunner Scott Gimple and the cast. WHY WE CARE: An extensive (five minutes!) preview of what to expect in the upcoming 8th season. Since the trailer doesn’t contain a spoiler warning, consider this it. WHAT: The first teaser for the new season of American Horror Story. WHO: Extremely busy showrunner Ryan Murphy and co. WHY WE CARE: The subtitle of regularly this resetting anthology series is Cult, which might make one believe that we’re headed to Jonestown this fall. However, the teaser points toward more of a clown-based cult, which means a potential callback to the Circus season. https://youtu.be/_gQI1SpygLY

WHAT: A new trailer for The LEGO NINJAGO Movie. WHO: Co-directors Charlie Bean, Paul Fisher and Bob Logan, along with a typically sprawling voice cast that includes Silicon Valley pals Kumail Nanjiani and Zach Woods. WHY WE CARE: The success of The LEGO Batman Movie ensures that the gravy train for minifig movies will keep on rolling. This trailer is the latest indication that quality control in Legoland remains high. WHAT: The latest trailer for Thor: Ragnarok. WHO: Director Taika Waititi, stars Chris Hemsworth, Cate Blanchett, Jeff Goldblum, and more. WHY WE CARE: Enthusiasm for this movie is already sky-high, so there’s not much another trailer could already add. And yet it does!

WHAT: The new trailer for Justice League. WHO: Director Zack Snyder and the entire DC Universe, more or less. WHY WE CARE: Clearly, this trailer was cut together in a post-Wonder Woman universe, as Diana Price accounts for something like 75% of the screen real estate. Given just how much ass her standalone film kicked at both the box office and in the hearts of dejected DC fans, it’s kind of a no-brainer. Elsewhere, Superman remains absent and The Flash is revealed as comic relief for the film. Considering DC’s spotty track record beyond Wonder Woman, it’s anyone’s guess how this one will play out.