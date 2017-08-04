7 Best Mainstream Beauty Brands For Women Of Color

If there’s one reason customization is gaining ground in the beauty world, it might be that the industry has long overlooked the needs of women of color. Few brands carry enough shades on the deeper end, and those that do aren’t necessarily diverse when it comes to undertone. These women have more choices now, as beauty brands recognize the value, both monetary and otherwise, in serving women of color. (It likely helps that beauty bloggers like Jackie Aina regularly call out brands for failing to create products with women of color in mind.) And with the advent of beauty startups like MatchCo, which scans your skin and whips up a batch of foundation personalized to your skin tone, women are no longer at the mercy of makeup brands.

