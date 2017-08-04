7 Best Mainstream Beauty Brands For Women Of Color

If there’s one reason customization is gaining ground in the beauty world, it might be that the industry has long overlooked the needs of women of color. Few brands carry enough shades on the deeper end, and those that do aren’t necessarily diverse when it comes to undertone. These women have more choices now, as beauty brands recognize the value, both monetary and otherwise, in serving women of color. (It likely helps that beauty bloggers like Jackie Aina regularly call out brands for failing to create products with women of color in mind.) And with the advent of beauty startups like MatchCo , which scans your skin and whips up a batch of foundation personalized to your skin tone, women are no longer at the mercy of makeup brands.

But customization doesn’t come cheap—one bottle of MatchCo’s foundation will set you back $49—and many women want to test out a product before making a purchase. For women of color, the hassle of buying a product that might not pair with their skin tone, even one that is customized, is too real. Below, we’ve compiled a list of makeup brands that, slowly but surely, are doing right by women of color—and can be found at the drugstores Sephora or Ulta.

Fan favorite #fitmefoundation comes in a range of shades to fit as many skin tones as possible! That's why makeup artists like @genesisgonzy keep their kits stocked with it! Leave the ❤️ below if fit me! is your favorite. #regram A post shared by Maybelline New York (@maybelline) on Aug 2, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

Maybelline

The drugstore historically hasn’t offered women of color much selection, but that is slowly changing. Maybelline is one brand that has recently attempted to correct that oversight: In May, Maybelline added 16 new shades to one of its most popular foundations, the Fit Me! Matte + Poreless Foundation. That followed an expansion of its Super Stay Better Skin Foundation line last fall (albeit only by four shades). Even Maybelline’s lipstick lineup offers a variety of “nude” shades. Here’s hoping Maybelline’s next move is to upgrade its paltry shade range for concealers and powders.

Iman Cosmetics

Inclusivity is pretty much this brand’s raison d’être. Iman Cosmetics is a step up from drugstore—both in terms of price and range—despite being carried by the likes of Walgreens. The brainchild of supermodel Iman, the brand foregoes diversity across its lighter shades in favor of focusing on darker skin tones. Iman was founded way back in 1994 and aimed to serve not just black women, but all women with melanin. “The mission statement has not changed,” Iman told the New York Times a few years back. “It was for women of skin of color and addressing skin tone.”

A matte finish that’s never dull, shiny or cakey. Featured: Flawless Fusion Foundation in Butterscotch, now available at Sephora.com @sephora A post shared by Laura Mercier Cosmetics (@lauramercier) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

Laura Mercier

With the exception of brands like Iman, the shade and product range of drugstore brands pales, quite literally, in comparison to that of high-end brands. A cursory glance at Sephora will tell you that a brand like Laura Mercier carries 20 shades in most of its foundation lines—including its new launch from earlier this month, the Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation—which offers a variety of textures and finishes. Earlier this year, Laura Mercier came out with a medium to dark version of its cult favorite translucent setting powder.