This Ad Starkly Depicts Black Parents Having “The Talk” With Their Kids

WHO: BBDO New York

WHY WE CARE: Proctor & Gamble has been behind some progressive ads recently, tackling subjects such as gender discrimination and equal pay in spots that don’t so much sell a product as the idea that the brand is engaged on important issues (which, given that roughly half the country is going to resent them for talking about these issues, it actually may very well be). This time out, P&G go head-first on America’s thorniest issue: race.

In “Talk About Bias,” all we see are the mothers of black children having the sort of parental conversations every black American knows are part of their reality–and that most white Americans have seldom given a moment’s thought to. The campaign addresses both groups, reflecting an experience for black viewers that has often been ignored in the mainstream, and dramatizing real and crucial moments that white folks are seldom privy to.