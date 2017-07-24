Snopes says its website is being held “hostage” in contract dispute

Today, the long-standing and venerated fact-checking website Snopes sent a plea to its readers. The site says it’s currently in the midst of a confusing ownership dispute and legal battle with an outside vendor that has frozen the revenue it receives from digital ads. As a result, Snopes says it has no money coming in.

In the post, Snopes described the vendor as holding the “website hostage.” Today, it asked people to donate to help keep things afloat.

Snopes explains:

As misinformation has increasingly threatened democracies around the world (including our own), Snopes.com has stood in the forefront of fighting for truth and dispelling misinformation online. It is vital that these efforts continue, so we are asking the Snopes.com community to donate what they can.

The campaign was published just a few hours ago, and money quickly began to flow in. With over 2,000 donors, Snopes has already received over $55,000. That number is going up steadily every minute, with the site hoping to hit a goal of $500,000. At this rate, it’s looking like the fact-checking destination may be staying around for now.