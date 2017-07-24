This Danish town is using a network of Bluetooth sensors to monitor traffic

The Danish town of Aarhus has set up a system of Bluetooth sensors to collect traffic pattern information around the city, Ars Technica reports. As people go about their daily lives, their connected cars emit Bluetooth signals, allowing the sensors to log and track their movements. The city uses that information to monitor traffic patterns and look for any issues that need to be addressed, like a broken traffic light causing a slow down or, say, extra congestion resulting from a production crew filming a Black Mirror episode. While privacy advocates and traffic enthusiasts may balk at the monitoring, it’s an interesting tool for urban planners to have in their arsenal.