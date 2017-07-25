This New Documentary Shows The Struggle To Help People Coming Home From Prison

Growing up in southeast Washington, D.C. in the 1970s, Charles Thornton was never told he could or would contribute positively to society. Instead, “as far back as elementary school, I can recall being told by different counselors that we were going to Lorton, which was the District’s prison system at the time,” Thornton recalls in a new documentary, Returning Citizens . “There was a seed planted before I even walked through that door.” Thornton was first arrested in 1979 for a minor drug-related offense; that began what he describes as an 11-year “revolving-door odyssey in and out of jail.” In 1983, Thornton was among the first wave of offenders to be sentenced under the new mandatory minimum law, and received a three-to-nine-year sentence for possession. He was paroled in 1988, but within another three months, he was back inside .

There were no re-entry services to meet Thornton when he walked out of prison; he returned to the streets, and, as he remembers in Returning Citizens, he told himself he was going to get himself a pistol and some dope, because that was the only way he could see to provide for himself and his family. After another cycle of conviction and parole, though, Thornton enrolled himself in an AA program, and through his sponsor, found a place in supportive housing. A friend from Thornton’s neighborhood, who had turned his life around after repeated convictions, helped him find a job. From being told all his future held was Lorton, Thornton went on to serve as director of the Mayor’s Office of Returning Citizen’s Affairs (MORCA) from 2011 to 2016, and is now the board chair of the D.C. Corrections Information Council.

Through his work at MORCA, Thornton made it his obligation to reach those people returning from prison, and equip them with the resources–housing, education, job training, treatment–that he had lacked. Returning Citizens, which premieres on iTunes and Amazon on July 25, follows Thornton and the residents of Southeast D.C.–where director Saffron Cassaday says it feels as though every person’s life has been affected by the criminal justice system–as they collectively examine puncture wounds mass incarceration has inflicted on their community, and the role re-entry organizations like MORCA can play in repairing those wounds.

Cassaday became connected to Thornton through advocacy work around her first film, Cyber-Seniors, which examines programs that bring technology training to older Americans. While in D.C., she learned about a technology program through MORCA specifically for men and women returning from prison, many of whom, she tells Fast Company, were senior citizens who had spent decades inside and had never used a computer before. Her second film was initially going to focus on that program, Cassaday says, but she soon widened her focus to re-entry on a broader scale.

“There are so many issues stacked against people coming out of incarceration,” Cassaday says. Through Returning Citizens, she wanted to portray a range people’s experiences with the prison system: There’s Robert Bruce Jr., who was, at the height of the War on Drugs in September 1994, sentenced to life without parole for a nonviolent drug crime and released in November 2015 as one of the 6,000 prisoners pardoned and granted early release by Barack Obama; there’s Cheese, now in his mid-60s and home after spending 45 years behind bars–his mother is his only family member still alive. We meet Maurice Howe, 25 years old and in and out of jail for the past four years, who is, through MORCA, trying to remain out for the sake of his two-year-old. We meet Lashonia Thompson-El, now a returning citizens advocate and founder of Women Involved in Re-Entry Efforts (The WIRE), who went to prison when she was 19, leaving two children behind.

At one point in the film, Cheese is in the car with a man who was recently released and staying at the Hope Village Halfway House. Cheese, at this point, has been out for three years and is struggling to find a job or a path that will keep him out of the justice system. “Coming out of prison, you have three strikes against you,” he tells the other man. “A criminal record, too old, and no experience–with no job, you try to hustle, sell drugs, and then you go back to jail.”

In making the film, “I got interested in understanding what it was that made people commit a crime in the first place,” Cassaday says. “And what I found was people were coming from situations in their families or in the community where they were faced with violence from a young age. Placing someone in prison, the idea is that you’re taking them out of a violent situation and giving them an opportunity to rehabilitate. But what happens is they’re placed in another situation where they’re struggling for survival every single day, and they come out worse off than when they went in, which isn’t benefitting anybody.”