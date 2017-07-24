DNA-based diet apps are a thing

People have been trying to make DNA-based diets a thing since at least 2012. However, instead of dying out like your beloved Tamagotchi, they just keep evolving. Now, as Engadget reports, weight loss app Lose It just introduced embodyDNA, a new take on the DNA-based diet plan. All you have to do to take part is give them sample of your DNA, a payment of $189.99, and download their app. In just “six to eight weeks” they’ll analyze your DNA and send diet recommendations directly to your Lose It app based on your genetic profile, which sounds fairly similar to the service DNAFit already offers, but competition is probably good for burning calories. Go ahead and sign up for the app and send in your saliva sample, but even without sampling your DNA, we can guess they’ll suggest eating more vegetables, cutting down simple carbs and refined sugar, and increasing exercise.