From Work Uniforms To Hearing Back On LinkedIn: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we learned how to become likable in mere minutes, which “work uniforms” make mornings easier, and why certain LinkedIn messages earn higher responses than others.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of July 14:

1. Do These 5 Emotionally Intelligent Things Within 5 Minutes Of Meeting Someone

When it comes to making a good first impression, it may be more important to appear likable than smart. After all, nobody’s likely to remember you positively if they didn’t find you pleasant to be around. From finding common talking points to reiterating your new acquaintance’s name, these are a few emotionally intelligent things to do in the first moments after meeting someone new.

2. These Six Women’s “Work Uniforms” Will Make Your Mornings Easier

In an ideal world, nobody would be judged by their appearance. But the truth is that in the workplace, how we present ourselves still unfairly carries over to how competent we appear to others–especially for women. Figuring out how to dress each morning can be a waste of mental energy, though, which is why having a “work uniform” to default to can be very helpful. Fast Company‘s Liz Segran spent some time testing different options to suit every industry. Here’s what she found.

3. These Are The LinkedIn InMails That Get The Highest Response Rates

Writing an effective LinkedIn InMail message isn’t that different from writing a good email: Make your message too broad, and the recipient might ignore you, but sound too pushy and it’ll result in the same thing. This week a product marketing manager at LinkedIn dug into the numbers to find out which types of messages earn the highest responses. The one difference with email? It really doesn’t matter when you send it.

4. We Need A Massive Remote-Worker Hiring Spree In The American Heartland

Stephane Kasriel, CEO of the freelancing platform Upwork, says one possible solution to the divisions in American society has to do with hiring. The same way companies set diversity targets, he argues in an OpEd this week, they should also set geographically based hiring goals. This would help bring jobs to qualified workers outside of urban business centers on the coasts. But it would only work on one condition: “Just don’t ask them to move.”

5. These Are The Job Skills Of The Future That Robots Can’t Master

For all the talk of a skills gap in STEM fields, research shows that things like communication and problem-solving are still hard to come by–particularly for companies looking to fill executive positions. So when you’re thinking about what training might benefit you, it might be better to focus on those “soft skills” rather than software. As technology executive Paul Roehrig puts it, “It sounds counterintuitive, but to beat the bot, you need to be more human.”