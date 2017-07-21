From Work Uniforms To Hearing Back On LinkedIn: This Week’s Top Leadership Stories

This week, we learned how to become likable in mere minutes, which “work uniforms” make mornings easier, and why certain LinkedIn messages earn higher responses than others.

These are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of July 14:

1. Do These 5 Emotionally Intelligent Things Within 5 Minutes Of Meeting Someone

When it comes to making a good first impression, it may be more important to appear likable than smart. After all, nobody’s likely to remember you positively if they didn’t find you pleasant to be around. From finding common talking points to reiterating your new acquaintance’s name, these are a few emotionally intelligent things to do in the first moments after meeting someone new.

2. These Six Women’s “Work Uniforms” Will Make Your Mornings Easier

In an ideal world, nobody would be judged by their appearance. But the truth is that in the workplace, how we present ourselves still unfairly carries over to how competent we appear to others–especially for women. Figuring out how to dress each morning can be a waste of mental energy, though, which is why having a “work uniform” to default to can be very helpful. Fast Company‘s Liz Segran spent some time testing different options to suit every industry. Here’s what she found.