Facebook’s cafeteria workers, barely making ends meet, are now trying to unionize

Not everyone working at Facebook is living the dream. In fact, most of the contracted facility workers at the company’s Menlo Park, California, headquarters are having trouble making ends meet. That’s why about 500 of Facebook’s cafeteria employees are banding together to join a union , reports the Guardian .

While cafeteria workers do make wages above the $15/hour minimum wage, they are not provided benefits to help them stay afloat. With the price of living in Silicon Valley and the Bay Area rising to staggering levels, these employees are unable to afford adequate housing or health care.

One family of Facebook cafeteria workers, profiled by the Guardian, lives in a garage. Facebook employees are given access to amenities like onsite doctors, but these workers are not allowed access to such perks.

The big union push is to help these employees get the adequate support they need. While neither Facebook nor the food service contractor they work for opposes the union, the cafeteria workers likely have a long fight ahead. You can read the full profile here.

[Photo: Flickr user Jimmy Baikovicius]

Update: Facebook has provided Fast Company with this statement: